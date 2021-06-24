WATCH NOW: Mark Redwine, accused of killing son near Durango, faces day 4 of trial

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE/AP) – Mark Redwine, the Colorado man accused of killing his son Dylan, is back in the courtroom on Thursday for day four of his murder trial. Mark Redwine is accused of killing Dylan when he was just 13-years-old during a court-ordered visit back in 2021. Dylan’s mother took the stand Wednesday and told the jury what her son was like.

Elaine told jurors about Dylan boarding a flight from Colorado Springs in November 2012 for a court-ordered visit with his father in Vallecito. Dylan disappeared during that visit, his skull was found in the mountains three years later. Elaine testified how Dylan would spend time alone in Vallecito and get bored and did not look forward to visiting his dad.

On Tuesday, the prosecution brought several of Dylan’s childhood friends to the stand with some testifying that Dylan did not want the court-ordered visit with his father. First to take the stand on Tuesday was Dylan Redwine’s best friend Ryan Nava.

Jury selection wrapped up Monday morning and the trial’s opening statements began afterward. If convicted Redwine faces up to 48 years in prison.