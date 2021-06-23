WATCH NOW: Mark Redwine, accused of killing son near Durango, faces day 3 of trial

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE/AP) – Mark Redwine, the Colorado man accused of killing his son, is back in the courtroom on Wednesday for day three of his murder trial. On Tuesday, the prosecution brought several of Dylan’s childhood friends to the stand with some testifying that Dylan did not want the court-ordered visit with his father. First to take the stand on Tuesday was Dylan Redwine’s best friend Ryan Nava.

Redwine’s trial had been postponed nearly a dozen times since he was arrested in 2017. Last year, a judge declared a mistrial in the case stemming from allegations by the district attorney surrounding a phone call Redwine’s attorney made from the La Plata County jail.

Jury selection wrapped up Monday morning and the trial’s opening statements began afterward. If convicted Redwine faces up to 48 years in prison.

