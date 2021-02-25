Marjorie Taylor Greene mocks congressional colleague’s transgender rights flag with sign

WASHINGTON (Reuters) — Congressional debate on civil rights protections for the LGBTQ community moved into the halls of Congress on Wednesday when Congresswoman Marie Newman displayed a transgender rights flag and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene hung a sign to counter it.

Newman’s office sits directly across from Greene’s. Following a contentious debate on the Equality Act, Newman, an Illinois Democrat who has a transgender child, set up the flag in the hallway outside her office and posted a video on Twitter.

A transphobic sign was put up by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2020, after Rep. Marie Newman, D-Ill., put up a pro transgener rights flag across the hallway in the Longworth House Office Building. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via AP Images)

Then Greene, a Georgia Republican, hung a sign outside of her office reading: “There are two genders, male and female. Trust the science!” and posted that video on Twitter.

On Thursday, Newman accused Facebook of removing her video due to “hate speech” but allowing Greene’s to remain posted.

Greene has been at the center of controversy since losing her committee memberships for, among other things, advocating violence against Democratic lawmakers on social media before she was elected.

The Equality Act is a bill protecting U.S. citizens from discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

