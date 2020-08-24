Marco weakens to tropical storm as Laura brings heavy rain to Cuba

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura as they head toward the north-central Gulf.

Tropical Storm Marco

Marco was downgraded from a hurricane back to a tropical storm Sunday night as it churned in the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is expected to approach the Louisana coast by Monday afternoon.

As of 5 a.m. Monday, Marco had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and was about 115 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River. It was moving northwest at 10 mph.

Forecasters said the storm is expected to weaken and become a tropical depression on Tuesday and dissipate on Wednesday. The system could dump 3 to 5 inches of rain across portions of the northeast and north-central Gulf, causing flash, urban and small stream flooding.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Morgan City Louisiana to Ocean Springs Mississippi

Lake Borgne

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Intracoastal City to the Mississippi/Alabama border

Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans

Tropical Storm Laura

Tropical Storm Laura is growing stronger as it moves toward the U.S. Gulf Coast and is forecast to become a hurricane by Tuesday. The storm pounded Haiti and the Dominican Republic with heavy rain over the weekend, killing 11 people, according to reports.

The storm moved over eastern Cuba late Sunday and is expected to bring heavy rainfall over eastern and central Cuba, Jamaica, and the Cayman Islands Monday, which could lead to life-threatening flash and urban flooding and mudslides. At about 5 a.m. Monday, Laura was about 175 miles east-southeast of Cayo Largo with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. It was moving west-northwest at 21 mph.

The storm was expected to move over the Caribbean Sea on Monday and into the Gulf of Mexico by early Tuesday morning.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for: