Many states raising their minimum wages in the new year

(NEXSTAR) — Some workers across the country will be seeing wage increases in the new year.
Nineteen states are raising their minimum wages starting Friday, while New York’s increase began Dec. 31
The biggest bump is happening in New Mexico, which increased its minimum wage by $1.50 to $10.50. The 19 other states will see increases between 8 cents and $1.
Of the 20 states, California has the highest minimum wage, at $14.
These are the states where minimum wage is increasing:
- Alaska
New min. wage: $10.34
Increase: 15 cents
- Arizona
New min. wage: $12.15
Increase: 15 cents
- Arkansas
New min. wage: $11
Increase: $1
- California
New min. wage: $14
Increase: $1
- Colorado
New min. wage: $12.32
Increase: 32 cents
- Florida
New min. wage $8.65
Increase: 9 cents
- Illinois
New min. wage: $11
Increase: $1
- Maine
New min. wage: $12.15
Increase: 15 cents
- Maryland
New min. wage: $11.75
Increase: 75 cents
- Massachusetts
New min. wage: $13.50
Increase: 75 cents
- Minnesota
New min. wage: $10.08
Increase: 8 cents
- Montana
New min. wage: $8.75
Increase: 10 cents
- New Jersey
New min. wage: $12
Increase: $1
- New Mexico
New min. wage: $10.50
Increase: $1.50
- New York
New min. wage: $12.50
Increase: 70 cents
- Ohio
New min. wage: $8.80
Increase: 10 cents
- South Dakota
New min. wage: $9.45
Increase: 15 cents
- Vermont
New min. wage: $11.75
Increase: 79 cents
- Washington
New min. wage: $13.69
Increase: 19 cents