Many states raising their minimum wages in the new year

(NEXSTAR) — Some workers across the country will be seeing wage increases in the new year.

Nineteen states are raising their minimum wages starting Friday, while New York’s increase began Dec. 31

The biggest bump is happening in New Mexico, which increased its minimum wage by $1.50 to $10.50. The 19 other states will see increases between 8 cents and $1.



Of the 20 states, California has the highest minimum wage, at $14.

These are the states where minimum wage is increasing:

Alaska

New min. wage: $10.34

Increase: 15 cents

Arizona

New min. wage: $12.15

Increase: 15 cents

Arkansas

New min. wage: $11

Increase: $1

California

New min. wage: $14

Increase: $1

Colorado

New min. wage: $12.32

Increase: 32 cents

Florida

New min. wage $8.65

Increase: 9 cents

Illinois

New min. wage: $11

Increase: $1

Maine

New min. wage: $12.15

Increase: 15 cents

Maryland

New min. wage: $11.75

Increase: 75 cents

Massachusetts

New min. wage: $13.50

Increase: 75 cents

Minnesota

New min. wage: $10.08

Increase: 8 cents

Montana

New min. wage: $8.75

Increase: 10 cents

New Jersey

New min. wage: $12

Increase: $1

New Mexico

New min. wage: $10.50

Increase: $1.50

New York

New min. wage: $12.50

Increase: 70 cents

Ohio

New min. wage: $8.80

Increase: 10 cents

South Dakota

New min. wage: $9.45

Increase: 15 cents

Vermont

New min. wage: $11.75

Increase: 79 cents

Washington

New min. wage: $13.69

Increase: 19 cents