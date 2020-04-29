Man wanted in 2019 Pecos double-murder arrested at El Paso border crossing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man who wanted in connection to a double-murder out of Pecos, Texas was arrested while trying to cross into El Paso from Mexico.

During processing, border officers at the Ysleta Port of Entry learned that Arthur Ortiz Gallegos, 48, had been sought on multiple warrants, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release. He was turned over to the U.S. Marshal Service.

On Oct. 25, Pecos police identified Ortiz as a suspect in a double-murder October 24, 2019 in Pecos.

Pecos’ chief of police told KMID/KPEJ in Odessa that a man and a woman were shot and killed dead inside her home. The police chief added that Ortiz had a romantic relationship with the woman who was found dead.

Police had been searching for Gallegos since the incident.

Police told NineWest 9 that Gallegos had ties to Midland, Odessa and Lubbock, and police believed he may have been attempting to flee to Mexico.

“Fugitives will sometimes flee the U.S. to avoid prosecution however CBP is always working closely with our law enforcement partners to bring these people to justice,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha. “Some fugitive transfers are prearranged but other times it is the vigilance of the CBP officer that identifies a wanted subject.”