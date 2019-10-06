Man walks across country in support of homeless veterans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man wanting to raise awareness about homeless veterans in a nationwide campaign is making a stop in Albuquerque.

Phillip Woerpel is making a cross-country trek on foot from Washington to Florida. Along the way, he’s filming a documentary. He says he’s experienced homelessness himself and a main goal is to educate people about the hardships homeless veterans face.

“I want people to maybe be a little less selfish and a little more selfless. You walk past homeless veterans on the street without a blanket who haven’t ate for three days and I just don’t feel that’s right,” says Woerpel. He’s raising funds during his route with a sign saying 80% of the funds will go to veterans’ causes and the rest is funding his trip.

