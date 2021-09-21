Man once accused of having sex with horse now accused of escape from jail

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – A man once accused of having sex with a horse is back behind bars after authorities say he escaped from jail. Jonah Barrett-Lesko was actually locked up on trespassing charges at the La Plata County Jail when he was discovered missing from the recreation yard Tuesday afternoon.

Dispatch got reports of a man in orange running behind an Office Depot at some point stripping down to his boxer shorts. Durango Police arrested him near Santa Rita Park and took him back to jail. KRQE News 13 reported on Barrett-Lesko back in June when Durango Police say he was caught on camera and admitted to sexual acts with a horse at the La Plata County Fairgrounds. His animal cruelty charge was later dismissed as part of a plea deal.