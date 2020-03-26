Man killed searching for Forrest Fenn treasure

Breaking News
A snowmobile rider died while searching for Forrest Fenn’s treasure in Utah.

According to the Denver Post, two riders went looking for the treasure on March 17 when they got stranded somewhere in the Dinosaur National Monument along the Utah-Colorado border.

Authorities say all they had with them were candy bars, a couple of water bottles and a copy of Fenn’s book. The other man was treated at a hospital and released.

Fenn claims in his memoir ‘The Thrill of the Chase’ that he hid around $2 million in the Rockies. Thousands have searched for the treasure. Several have died in the process.

