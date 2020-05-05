Man arrested in Colorado for assaulting federal officer, deputy on Navajo Nation

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – A Man wanted for shooting at an FBI agent and deputy has been arrested in Colorado.
The FBI was offering a $5,000 reward for information about Cecil Vijil who they say opened fire at the two lawmen when they went to his home on the Navajo Nation last week but in the end, it was a chance encounter that led to his arrest.
Vijil was spotted by a deputy walking along a Colorado road.
