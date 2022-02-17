BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of kidnapping a disabled woman, holding her captive and sexually assaulting her for two days was arrested on Tuesday. Edgar Julian Sauceda, 26, was arrested after having a warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a disabled person and aggravated kidnapping, according to a press release from the Brownsville Police Department.

According to the release, the female victim left her house on Friday, Nov. 12 to meet with Sauceda at his residence at the 1100 block of E. Jefferson. The two had met on social media, and agreed to hang out that night. The victim’s mother filed a missing report that same day.

On Saturday, the victim tried to leave, but Sauceda refused to let her leave. Sauceda then “used force and raped the victim for two days,” the release stated.

On Sunday, the victim was able to escape and called her mother. The victim and her mother reported the incident to the Brownsville Police Department. On Feb. 15, Sauceda turned himself in to police.

Sauceda was arraigned on Wednesday on the following charges: