Man accused of causing $120K in damage to Durango businesses

DURANGO, CO (KRQE)- The Durango Police Department has arrested a man accused of causing around $120,000 worth of damage to several Durango businesses. Tyler Owens James, 36, has been charged with second-degree burglary and criminal mischief.

Durango Police report officers responded to The Cloud 9 Head Shop located on 600 Main on Tuesday, March 16, following a report of broken windows. Authorities say another business alarm call came from The Rec Room located on E. College Drive where officers were advised there was glass breakage.

While looking for the source of the broken glass, officers discovered James on the roof. Police report James initially ran on the roof but complied with order to jump down to a patio area. Officers say James was knocking over items over as he tried to escape from the patio area.

DPD reports James was compliant with orders for him to stop and lay on his stomach and that authorities were able to breach the enclosed area to take him into custody. Police say extensive damage was found affecting multiple businesses including Cloud 9, The Rec Room, Ken and Sue’s, The Hive, and The Summit.

Damage includes broken windows, structural damage, plumbing, and fixture damage, as well as related water damage. Appliances were also reported to have been dislodged and moved. DPD states damage estimates are about $120,000 and it is believed James acted alone and caused the damage manually. James has been booked into the La Plata County Jail.