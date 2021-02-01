Major storm hits Northeast, more than foot of snow forecast

Motorists make their way along an icy road Sunday Jan. 31, 2021 in Philadelphia. After days of frigid temperatures, the Northeast is bracing for a whopper of a storm that could dump well over a foot of snow in many areas and create blizzard-like conditions. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma)

NEW YORK (AP) — Instead of shuttered schools and snow days, the latest winter storm to wallop the Northeast shut down vaccination sites and snarled other pandemic-related services in many states that could see as much as a foot of snow by Monday evening.

Lara Pagano, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said a nor’easter developing off the mid-Atlantic coast will be a “pretty slow mover” as it brings heavy snow and strong winds through Tuesday.

“It’s going to be a prolonged event,” Pagano said.

As of Monday morning, some areas had already gotten 3 to 5 inches (7.6 to 12.7 centimeters) of snow, with 6 inches (15.2 centimeters) in parts of Pennsylvania, she said. In parts of New Jersey, 7 inches (17.8 centimeters) already was reported as of Monday morning.

In-person learning was canceled in school districts across the Northeast on Monday, and many COVID-19 vaccination sites were closed. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on MSNBC Monday morning that he hoped city-run vaccination sites could reopen on Tuesday.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency on Sunday and closed all state government offices for nonessential personnel.

Hundreds of flights were canceled at the region’s major airports on Monday. Transportation officials said on Twitter that 81% of flights were canceled at New York’s LaGuardia Airport and 75% at Newark Liberty Airport.

Amtrak canceled all Acela service between Boston and Washington and Pennsylvanian service between New York and Pittsburgh.

All New Jersey Transit trains and buses were suspended, except for the Atlantic City Rail Line. Other regional railroads including Pennsylvania’s Northeast Regional, Keystone Service and Empire Service were operating on limited or modified schedules. New York Waterway ferries were suspended.

In recent days, a storm system blanketed parts of the Midwest, with some areas getting the most snow in several years. Ohio, Washington, D.C., and parts of Virginia also received snow.

Snow and cold in Washington led President Joe Biden to postpone a visit to the State Department that had been planned for Monday. A White House official said Sunday night that the visit would be rescheduled for later in the week when the agency’s staff and diplomats could more safely commute to attend.