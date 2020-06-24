Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes in southern Sierra Nevada about 160 miles north of Los Angeles

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck the southern Sierra Nevada area about 160 miles north of Los Angeles about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

USGS initially listed the magnitude as 6.1 and the epicenter at a GPS point about 20 miles southwest of Lone Pine in the Sierra Nevada range.

But the agency’s updated quake information downgraded the magnitude and indicated the epicenter was in the mostly dry Owens Lake bed, about 10 miles south-southeast of Lone Pine. The location is the center of the Owens Valley and the site of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power water facilities.

The Los Angeles Aqueduct, which sends water to the city of L.A.’s more than 4 million residents, is just a few miles from the epicenter. It wasn’t immediately clear if any equipment was damaged. The aqueduct, more than a century old, has survived many earthquakes.

Lone Pine, a town of about 2,000 residents, is known in part for the nearby filming of many classic western films. It’s not yet clear if the town suffered serious damage. In 1872, Lone Pine was largely destroyed and many residents were killed in an earthquake that’s now believed to be a magnitude 7.4, one of the largest in recorded California history.

Wednesday’s temblor was felt throughout Central California and parts of Southern California.

Several aftershocks shook the area, including one with a 4.6 magnitude, according to the USGS.

The quake struck in the same location as a magnitude 4.6 temblor earlier in the week, famed seismologist Lucy Jones said on Twitter. That earthquake is now considered a foreshock, she said.

We just had a M5.8 south of Lone Pine in the Owens Valley. It is the same location as the M4.6 two nights ago. That is now considered a foreshock — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) June 24, 2020

Check back for updates on this developing story.