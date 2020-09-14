Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to be virtual this year

This year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.
Macy’s announced earlier this summer that it planned to “reimagine” the parade along the lines of its reworked production of Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks in New York City.
“It will not be the same parade we’re used to,” de Blasio said Monday during a news briefing. “It will be a different kind of event.”
Macy’s will announce more details later on Monday, the mayor said.
“You will be able to feel the spirit and the joy of that day on television, online — not a live parade, but something that will really give us that warmth and that great feeling we have on Thanksgiving Day,” de Blasio said. de Blasio said, according to the New York Daily News.