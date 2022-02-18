LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to a situation Friday afternoon involving a vehicle going 90 mph on Loop 289 unable to stop. According to LPD, the vehicle crashed around 3:05 p.m., and that the driver of the vehicle had minor injuries.





At first, LPD confirmed the vehicle was going more than 100 mph. Later, LPD provided an update saying it was 90. (See statement below.)

LPD said the situation began around 2:40 p.m.

The westbound lanes of West Loop 289 between University Avenue and the Highway 84 exit toward Littlefield were closed due to the crash.

At 3:24 p.m., LPD sent an emergency notification by email and text which said, “Due to a crash, the westbound lanes of N. Loop 289 between University Avenue and the Hwy 84 exit toward Littlefield are closed. Please seek an alternate route. The LPD needs the public to avoid the area.”

The following is a statement from LPD:

The Major Crash Investigation Unit is responding to a crash that occurred just west of University on N. Loop 289 in the westbound lanes. A call for service to assist a motorist was received at 2:40 p.m. from a driver indicating the brakes were not working on their vehicle, a silver Toyota Camry, and they were unable to slow down from a speed of 90 miles per hour on S. Loop 289.

Lubbock Police Officers responded while dispatchers spoke with the driver to try to find a way to stop the vehicle. After several attempts were made by the driver, an LPD officer positioned their LPD-issued vehicle in front of the Toyota Camry to attempt to contain it. The Camry collided into the back of the officer’s vehicle, causing the officer’s vehicle to collide into an additional vehicle.

The driver of the Camry sustained minor injuries and was transported to University Medical Center. The driver of the additional vehicle sustained minor injuries. The LPD officer was uninjured.