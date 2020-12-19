Long-shuttered power plant on Navajo Nation torn down

The sun rises over the Navajo Nation Reservation on Sept. 24, 2020, near Pinon, Ariz. The COVID-19 death rate on the reservation, the size of West Virginia, has been greater than that of any U.S. state. (Megan Marples/Cronkite News via AP)

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – Three towering concrete stacks that were among the last visual reminders of a shuttered power plant on the Navajo Nation came down Friday.

The 775-foot structures loomed over the Navajo Generating Station near Page, Arizona. The plant shut down last year to transition to natural gas. Environmentalists fought for years to shutter it, arguing it polluted the air and caused health problems for local communities.

