Long-shuttered power plant on Navajo Nation torn down

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) - With overcrowded Los Angeles County hospitals already scrambling to add more beds, a doctor on Friday issued a grim warning: "If we don't stop the spread, our hospitals will be overwhelmed. If you have a heart attack, if you get into a car accident, if you fall from a ladder or have a stroke, we may not have a bed for you."

"I'm not going to sugarcoat this. We are getting crushed," said the chief medical officer at LAC + USC Medical Center Dr. Brad Spellberg. "For most of the days of last week, we've had zero ICU beds open in the morning and we have had to scramble."