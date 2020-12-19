Long-shuttered power plant on Navajo Nation torn down

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – Three towering concrete stacks that were among the last visual reminders of a shuttered power plant on the Navajo Nation came down Friday.
The 775-foot structures loomed over the Navajo Generating Station near Page, Arizona. The plant shut down last year to transition to natural gas. Environmentalists fought for years to shutter it, arguing it polluted the air and caused health problems for local communities.
