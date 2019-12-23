Local rescues decry county shipping animals to other states

ARIZONA (AP) – Arizona’s most populous county has shipped more than 4,000 cats and dogs to shelters in other states over the past 19 months, angering local rescues who say the program has severely depleted the pet supply in Phoenix.

The Arizona Republic reports that two-thirds of the animals shipped out of state between January 2018 and July 2019 were never given an opportunity to be adopted locally before they were placed on transport hold.

County leaders say they were animals Arizona families didn’t want such as pit bulls, chihuahuas and pets with medical or behavioral issues.

The animals go to shelters in New Mexico, Utah, Idaho and Washington state.