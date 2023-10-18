TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A disturbance in the Atlantic is likely to become the next tropical depression, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The system, located about 850 miles east of the Windward Islands, continued to show signs of organization on Wednesday.

The NHC said a tropical depression could form in the next day or so as the system moves westward to west-northwestward across the central and western tropical Atlantic.

Meteorologists said the system could bring gusty winds, heavy rainfall and flooding to portions of the Lesser Antilles beginning Friday.

It has an 80% chance of development over the next two days, according to the latest NHC forecast. If it becomes a tropical storm, it will be named Tammy.

Extended forecasts show the system turning before it reaches the U.S., but it could still impact our weather patterns. Tune in to Tracking the Tropics to find out how.