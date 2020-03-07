LIVE: Gov. Sisolak gives update on COVID-19

by: Kaitlyn Olvera

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

WATCH LIVE BRIEFING:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak will hold a briefing Saturday morning to provide an update on COVID-19, and discuss what Nevada state, local and federal partners are doing to prevent it from spreading.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

It was announced Thursday that a Clark County veteran in his 50s tested “presumptive positive” for COVID-19.

The CDC has to confirm if the patient tested negative or positive. The Southern Nevada Health District says it takes 24 to 48 hours to get the results confirmed.

The man is currently at the VA Hospital in North Las Vegas. He reportedly has an underlying health issue and was tested late Wednesday.

Washoe County reported their first presumptive positive case this week, as well. A man in his 50s was diagnosed after returning home from a cruise. A member of his family goes to a Reno elementary school.

Officials announced that the elementary school would be closed Friday after learning of the patient who tested presumptive positive.

The Washoe County Health District reported Friday night that they conducted COVID-19 testing on the Huffaker Elementary School students, including the family member of the resident who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, and all tests came back negative.

