Little girl stabbed at McDonald’s on Dyer Street

KTSM Staff



EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UPDATE: Police said a 25-year-old man stabbed a little girl at random Tuesday afternoon at Northeast McDonald’s.

The man walked into the McDonald’s play area and stabbed the 4- or 5-year-old girl who is listed in stable condition following surgery, police said in an alert.

The man, whose name was not released, was arrested at a Super Lodge motel and charges are pending, police said.

El Paso Police are responding to a report of a stabbing at a McDonald’s in Northeast El Paso.

An El Paso Fire Department official said the victim is a 4- or 5-year-old girl and she was taken to El Paso Children’s Hospital.

The stabbing took place in the 9400 block of Dyer, which is between Wren and Sanders avenues. Police sent out an alert about the stabbing just after 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

One person was taken to the hospital with an unknown injury.

One person has been taken into custody, police said.

No other information has been released by police at this time. KTSM will update the story as more information becomes available.

