Legislation introduced to identify scams targeting Native Americans

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Navajo man on a horse poses for tourists in front of the Merrick Butte in Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park, Utah, on May 16, 2015. AFP PHOTO/MLADEN ANTONOV (Photo credit should read MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP via Getty Images)

NAMBE, N.M. (KRQE) – Congressman Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), the U.S. House Assistant Speaker, and Congressman Greg Gianforte (R-MT) introduced legislation Friday that would direct the Federal Trade Commission to work with Tribal authorities to study scams targeting Tribes and Tribal members. The legislation, titled The Protecting Indian Tribes from Scams Act, will also require the FTC to submit recommendations to Congress on policies to curb these deceptive practices.

The legislation requires the FTC to:

  • Conduct a study, in consultation with Tribes on unfair or deceptive acts and practices targeted at Tribes or Tribal members.
  • Submit a report to Congress on the types of scams targeted at Tribal communities, the agency’s consumer education activities related to these scams, efforts to collaborate with Tribes to prevent scams or pursue scammers, enforcement actions taken by the FTC, and recommendations for legislation to prevent these scams.
  • Update its website, within six months of submitting the report, to include information for consumers and businesses on identifying and avoiding scams targeted at Tribes and Tribal members.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss