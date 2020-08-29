Legislation introduced to identify scams targeting Native Americans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - University of New Mexico football players released a statement Friday to address a controversial social media post made by one of their own, Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher. The former Chicago Bear and Lobo star criticized NBA players for postponing playoff games to make a statement about social injustice in wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin this week.

Part of the Lobos team statement read: "We, the players, of The University of New Mexico football team vehemently condemn the words of one of our most renowned and respected alumni, Brian Urlacher. As players and representatives of The University of New Mexico, we are asked to behave in a manner that is not detrimental to the reputation of our esteemed university; the moment we committed to this school, we understood the weight and the spotlight that would follow us throughout the rest of our lives. When you have a platform, you also have the responsibility and an obligation to use it wisely and respectfully; especially when you are the face of multiple sports organizations. As one of our own, we look forward to the opportunity to sit down and discuss the comment Brian posted and why it was hurtful to us."