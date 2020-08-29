Legislation introduced to identify scams targeting Native Americans

NAMBE, N.M. (KRQE) – Congressman Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), the U.S. House Assistant Speaker, and Congressman Greg Gianforte (R-MT) introduced legislation Friday that would direct the Federal Trade Commission to work with Tribal authorities to study scams targeting Tribes and Tribal members. The legislation, titled The Protecting Indian Tribes from Scams Act, will also require the FTC to submit recommendations to Congress on policies to curb these deceptive practices.
The legislation requires the FTC to:
- Conduct a study, in consultation with Tribes on unfair or deceptive acts and practices targeted at Tribes or Tribal members.
- Submit a report to Congress on the types of scams targeted at Tribal communities, the agency’s consumer education activities related to these scams, efforts to collaborate with Tribes to prevent scams or pursue scammers, enforcement actions taken by the FTC, and recommendations for legislation to prevent these scams.
- Update its website, within six months of submitting the report, to include information for consumers and businesses on identifying and avoiding scams targeted at Tribes and Tribal members.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day