Lawmakers push for Juneteenth to become federal holiday, companies offer paid time off

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s a growing list of lawmakers pushing for Juneteenth to become a federal holiday. Republican Sen. John Cornyn announced plans to introduce a bipartisan bill Thursday. Earlier in the week, Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Houston did the same.

Not only are lawmakers working to recognize the day, but more and more companies are also making Juneteenth a paid holiday — a first for many. Companies such as Target, Google, JCPenney, and Twitter.

For Huston-Tillotson University History Professor Dr. Theodore Francis, Juneteenth is complex.

“You know Juneteenth we always celebrate,” he said. “But there’s always these background tensions when we’re remembering or kind of memorializing slavery.”

Thursday marks 155 years since the news slavery was over finally reached Texas. The news came more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

“In 2020, full equality between whites and persons of African descent does not exist today,” Francis explained.

In the wake of George Floyd’s death, the demand for justice and equality continues to play out in widespread protests across the country putting a national spotlight on Juneteenth.

“I think it’s a confluence of many things. Obviously, I think the main factor is the response to the viral video murders of people like Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor,” Francis said. “Those were not the first bits of news we heard about black people being murdered but I believe this came at a time of COVID-19 when everyone is on lockdown and hanging on to their phones so the viewership was wild.”

Francis also believes the president’s move to initially host a rally on Juneteenth played a factor, but he said the attention could be useful and potentially lead to Juneteenth becoming a national holiday.

However, he said in order for that to become a reality it will require some buy-in from local, statewide and federal entities.

“For a holiday to have cultural significance and residents you need to put more than just words behind it you actually have to pay funds and material support behind it,” he said. “At a more local level of thinking about we can think about how city budgets can be fed into local pre-existing celebrations and build up local barbeques, community and church that might have been having Juneteenth celebrations and expand that.”

Francis said another way to make sure Juneteenth receives recognition is through education in local schools.

There are a number of Juneteenth celebrations Thursday across Central Texas. Masks will be required at Thursday’s event in Wimberley at the Blanco Brew parking lot. Austin’s celebration will be virtual with “Stay Black and Live” featuring live music and speakers online from 6-10 p.m.

Volunteers will begin handing out 600 barbecue plates to people most affected by the pandemic at 5:30 p.m. at the George Washington Carver Museum parking lot.