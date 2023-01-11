The FCC says robotexts are on the rise: here’s how you can protect yourself. (Photo: Getty Images)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Law enforcement scams are becoming more prevalent across the country. The FBI and Better Business Bureau (BBB) are trying to inform the public.

The FBI put out alerts this year, warning that con artists are impersonating officials from a number of agencies, sometimes texting or emailing fake badges to trick potential victims.

The most common scams claim people have outstanding fines, warrants, or missed jury duty and threaten jail time if people don’t send a payment.

The BBB said you should be suspicious of any call, text, or email asking for money, especially if they claim to be from law enforcement or a government agency.

“The first thing you want to do is you want to hang up, and, actually, call that agency yourself just to make sure that it’s real.” Melanie McGovern with the BBB.

The Federal Trade Commission said Americans lost more than $2 billion from scams last year.