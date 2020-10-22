Latest Updates: East Troublesome Fire grows more than 6 times its size in 12 hours; over 125,000 acres burned

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The East Troublesome Fire is burning northeast of Kremmling in Grand County. It has grown rapidly since it started on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Below you will find updates on the fire’s progression, firefighting efforts and evacuations.

LINK: Map of current evacuation areas

UPDATE (Oct. 22, 1:30 p.m.):

The crew at Two Pines Supply in Granby are packing up the merchandise and leaving. @KDVR @channel2kwgn #EastTroublesomeFire pic.twitter.com/xakBf4J6Sy — Michael Konopasek (@MikeKonopasek) October 22, 2020

Bumper-to-bumper traffic right now leaving Granby. Meanwhile, smoke continues to move into town as winds pick up. The sheriff’s office is going door-to-door getting people out of their homes. #troublesomefire @KDVR pic.twitter.com/ZmcCEw6mWQ — Aimee Lewis (@aimee_lewisTV) October 22, 2020

Deputies are going door to door on the North side of Granby telling people it’s time to go. @KDVR pic.twitter.com/40gHB7Ml8G — Evan Kruegel (@EvanKruegel) October 22, 2020

UPDATE (Oct. 22, 1:20 p.m.): #EastTroublesomeFire Evac Update: At this time, Larimer Humane Society is asking evacuees who are evacuating: 1. via Hwy 34 and Hwy 36 to transport your small companion animals to our partner shelter, Riverdale Animal Shelter of Adams County, 12155 Park Boulevard in Brighton, CO, and they can be reached at (720) 523-7387. 2. If you are evacuating via Hwy 7, please transport your animals to Gilpin County Fairgrounds as they are open and available to take large and small animals. They can be contacted at 303-515-4342 and their address is 230 Norton Drive, Black Hawk CO 80422. For assistance with small animal transport, call Larimer Humane Society: 970-226-3647 x 7

UPDATE (Oct. 22, 1:10 p.m.): East Troublesome Fire officials have ordered Voluntary evacuations for another portion of Estes Park with the north border of North St. Vrain Ave, west border of Curry Drive, south border of Acacia Drive, and east border of Fish Creek Road.

Voluntary evacuations are advised for residents and business occupants if they are concerned for their safety, feel they need additional time to exit the area, or have health conditions that may be aggravated by this incident. You are encouraged to move livestock and pets out of the area and to prepare for mandatory evacuations. Please use Highway 34 eastbound to exit Estes Park.

UPDATE (Oct. 22, 12:20 p.m.): The East Troublesome Fire officials have ordered Mandatory evacuations for the western part of Rocky Mountain National Park and much of the west side of the Estes Park area. This area includes the Rocky Mountain National Park west entrance, Moraine Park, Estes Park Campground, the southern part of Highway 7 north to Marys Lake, Peak View Drive including the Aerial Tramway and north to include Deer Ridge. Mandatory Evacuation have been ordered for residents and business occupants in the area due to immediate and imminent danger. Evacuate the area immediately and as quickly as possible. Do not delay leaving to gather belongings or make efforts to protect your home or business. Evacuating immediately not only supports your safety, but also allows emergency crews better access to the area. For questions about the evacuations, please call the Joint Information Center at 970-980-2500. For text updates, text the word TFIRE to 888777 from your cell phone. We will communicate information to that key word as needed. To view a map of the evacuation areas, please visit nocoalert.org. Please do not call 9-1-1 unless you are in danger. Thank you.

UPDATE (Oct. 22, 12:20 p.m.): All routes into Estes Park are closed at this time. Roads are open for exit only.

UPDATE (Oct. 22, 11:49 a.m.): This is the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office with an emergency message. The East Troublesome Fire officials have ordered voluntary evacuations for the western part of Rocky Mountain National Park and much of the west side of the Estes Park area. This area includes the Rocky Mountain National Park west entrance, Moraine Park, Estes Park Campground, the southern part of Highway 7 north to Marys Lake, Peak View Drive including the Aerial Tramway and north to include Deer Ridge. Voluntary evacuations are advised for residents and business occupants if they are concerned for their safety, feel they need additional time to exit the area, or have health conditions that may be aggravated by this incident. You are encouraged to move livestock and pets out of the area and to prepare for mandatory evacuations. Please use Highway 34 eastbound to leave the area. For questions about the evacuations, please call the Joint Information Center at 970-980-2500. For text updates, text the word TFIRE to 888777 from your cell phone. We will communicate information to that key word as needed. To view a map of the evacuation areas, please visit nocoalert.org. Please do not call 9-1-1 unless you are in danger. Thank you.

UPDATE (Oct. 22, 11:24 a.m.): URGENT: The Routt National Forest is assisting the Jackson County Sheriff in evacuating hunters and other members of the public from National Forest in Jackson County, Colo., northeast of the East Troublesome Fire.

Starting from the Jackson/Grand county line, the area of initial focus is east of Colo Hwy 125 to Rocky Mountain National Park and then north to Colorado State Forest. This includes Willow Creek Pass, Illinois Pass, Jack Creek, Silver Creek, Teller City, and Owl Mountain. The National Forest area west of Hwy 125 to Hwy 14 is under consideration for evacuation.

UPDATE (Oct. 22, 8:58 a.m.): All of Rocky Mountain National Park is closing to park visitors due to fire activity on the west side of the Continental Divide. If conditions allow, an Infrared flight is planned to gauge where there is current fire activity. This is a rapidly evolving situation.

Currently, air quality is hazardous within Rocky Mountain National Park.

Trail Ridge Road is not passable on the west side due to downed trees on the road.

UPDATE (Oct. 22, 8:33 a.m.): Today’s mission: “life safety,” evacuations, future fire growth and home protection

Update from #EastTroublesomeFire Incident Command: Fire burned north of Grand Lake to RMNP. Extremely dry conditions, beetle kill and wind fueled fire. Fire lines to the west helped in fire fight. Today's mission: "life safety," evacuations, future fire growth and home protection — Emily Allen (@EmilyAReports) October 22, 2020

UPDATE (Oct. 22, 8:20 a.m.): Here’s what we learned overnight:

Fire grew over 100,000 acres in 24 hours

Fire ran over 20 miles in 24 hours

Fire burned west and north side of Grand Lake

Fire spared immediate downtown Grand Lake

Fire is now burning into west side of RMNP

Fire is on/approaching the Continental Divide

UPDATE (Oct. 22, 6:25 a.m.): The fire has now grown to 125,677 acres overnight. The fire was 19,000 acres 12 hours ago.

UPDATE (Oct. 22, 4:50 a.m.): The fire has shown no signs of laying down overnight and instead, we continue to see large pockets of flames from our vantage point along US 40 on the outskirts of Granby. We know homes have burned but we don’t know the scope of the devastation yet.

UPDATE (Oct. 22, 4:05 a.m.): The fire grew to 38,989 acres overnight, according to the Grand County Bureau of Land Management.

UPDATE (Oct. 22, 1:45 a.m.): “It was a challenging day,” Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said in a recorded message posted to Facebook. “Daylight’s going to tell us a lot.”

Strong winds and dry fuel allowed the fire to grow at a rate of 6,000 acres per hour he said.

UPDATE (Oct. 22, 1:20 a.m.): FOX31 obtained a video that shows firefighters on structure protection operations northwest of Granby.

UPDATE (Oct. 22, 12:49 a.m.): Workers at the Granby evacuation center say every hotel room in Grand County is booked. People are going as far as Black Hawk and Idaho Springs for accommodations.

Those in need of sheltering assistance from the Red Cross can call: 970-242-4851 or 970-406-0641.

Livestock can be taken to Middle Park Fair and Rodeo Grounds in Kremmling. There is space for large and small animals. Those with questions can call: 970-531-4408.

People with questions about household pets can call the animal shelter at: 970-531-3847.

UPDATE (Oct. 22, 12:26 a.m.): A look at the fire from Winter Park:

We’ve made it to Granby where an evacuation center is set up at the Inn at Silver Creek. Lots of people watching the fire spread from here.



For some perspective, we could see the glow as far away as Winter Park. pic.twitter.com/fDKsMaI5Xm — Evan Kruegel (@EvanKruegel) October 22, 2020

UPDATE (Oct. 22, 12:17 a.m.): FOX31’s Evan Kruegel spoke with a man and woman who live off of Highway 34 in the Grand Lake area.

“We didn’t really have time to grab too much. According to the map, it’s not too far from our house right now,” the man said. “So we’re just hoping that it doesn’t hit our house. Nothing to do but hope right now, I guess.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

UPDATE (Oct. 21, 11:26 p.m.): Gov. Jared Polis has issued the following statement about the fire:

“The Governor thanks all of the brave men and women who are risking their lives to protect our communities serving on the front lines of the devastating fires around our state and is thinking of the Coloradans evacuating their communities tonight. He will be providing an update on the state’s response to these challenging wildfires tomorrow.”

UPDATE (Oct. 21, 11:19 p.m.): Satellite imagery from the National Weather Service shows “fire activity continuing” along US Highway 34 in the Grand Lake area:

#EastTroublesomeFire Update (1/2):

– Satellite shows fire activity continuing near US-34 in Grand County.

– Mandatory evacuations are in place for locations along US-34

– Several road closures are in place across the area



More information in the next tweet #cowx #COFire pic.twitter.com/MYKgZNNv0y — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) October 22, 2020

UPDATE (Oct. 21, 11:10 p.m.): Below is a close-up of evacuation areas in and around Grand Lake.

A close-up map of evacuation orders in and around Grand Lake.

A full map can be found here.

UPDATE (Oct. 21, 10:39 p.m.): The Rand and Gould areas of Jackson County are under a pre-evacuation notice. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, people in those areas should collect important items and be prepared to leave.

UPDATE (Oct. 21, 10:21 p.m.): The fire has increased in size by roughly 50% to at least 30,000 acres, officials said. The previous estimate was 19,086 acres.

UPDATE (Oct. 21, 10:08 p.m.): Residents forced from their homes can go to the Red Cross’ evacuation center, which is located at the Inn at Silver Creek in Granby: 62927 US Highway 40, Granby, 80446.

“Red Cross volunteers are there and are prepared and ready to accommodate anyone needing information or other assistance. They are also helping people with immediate needs, lodging, supplies and support,” the organization said, adding that it is already helping hundreds of East Troublesome evacuees.

UPDATE (Oct. 21, 10:01 p.m.): Below is a statement from the National Weather Service’s Boulder office regarding evacuations in the Grand Lake area:

UPDATE (Oct. 21, 9:29 p.m.): Highway 40 is closed between Hot Sulphur Springs and Highway 34 due to firefighting operations. Flames will be visible in the area, according to the Grand County Office of Emergency Management.

UPDATE (Oct. 21, 9:08 p.m.): The entire town of Grand Lake has been told to evacuate, according to residents and emergency radio traffic.

UPDATE (Oct. 21, 9:02 p.m.): The west side of Rocky Mountain National Park is now closed. Evacuees can use Trail Ridge Road to go eastbound.

West side of #RMNP is closed due to significant fire activity on the East Troublesome Creek Fire outside the park. Grand Lake area residents evacuating. Trail Ridge Road is currently open for evacuation eastbound if needed. Trail Ridge Road is closed westbound at Rainbow Curve. — RockyNPS (@RockyNPS) October 22, 2020

Additionally, an evacuation center has been established at the Inn at Silver Creek in Granby.

UPDATE (Oct. 21, 7:46 p.m.): Area H is now under a mandatory evacuation order. Residents should leave immediately.

UPDATE (Oct. 21, 7:34 p.m.): All residents north of mile marker 3 along Highway 34 must evacuate from the area immediately, according to the Grand County Office of Emergency Management.

At this time all residents north of mile marker 3 on HWY 34 should EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY!!!! #EastTroublesomeFire — Grand County Office of Emergency Management (@GrandCountyOEM) October 22, 2020

UPDATE (Oct. 21, 7:09 p.m.): The Grand County Sheriff’s Office has issued a mandatory evacuation order for all areas west of Highway 34. Evacuees are told to go south on Highway 34.

UPDATE (Oct. 21, 4:34 p.m.): Authorities have issued new evacuation orders for east of Highway 125 from mile post 5 to Highway 40.

Officials say fire behavior has increased this afternoon, and “considerable smoke” is blowing into the Grand Lake area.

The fire’s size is now estimated at 19,086. It is 10% contained.

UPDATE (Oct. 19, 10:54 p.m.): As of Monday night, the fire is burning 13,364 acres with 10% containment. High winds and dry conditions are factoring into the spread of the fire.

UPDATE (Oct. 19, 11:15 a.m.): Overnight from Sunday into Monday the East Troublesome Fire spread by about 1/4 mile to the east.

The fire is currently estimated at 12,665 acres with 12% containment. A total of 231 personnel are working at the fire.

Today, air support will be used to drop water and retardant on the easternmost portion of the fire to slow progression toward Colorado Route 125.

UPDATE (Oct. 17, 11:24 a.m.): According to the Colorado Climate Center, based on available data, there is no record of such a large wildfire starting so late in the year. The East Troublesome Fire started on Oct. 14.

The East Troublesome Fire, which started in Grand County on October 14, is now over 11,000 acres. In the (admittedly incomplete) data on wildfires in Colorado, there is no record of such a large fire starting so late in the year. pic.twitter.com/mYF7xEOkUn — ColoClimateCenter (@ColoradoClimate) October 17, 2020

UPDATE (Oct. 17, 10:38 a.m.): An additional mandatory evacuation has been issued for both sides of Highway 125 from mile marker 5 to the Grand County-Jackson County line.

An evacuation center has been established at the Inn at SilverCreek in Granby.

A map of the new evacuation area is below:

The area under evacuation orders as of Friday morning. Credit: Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the fire area until late this afternoon.

UPDATE (Oct. 17, 10:26 a.m.): According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, Highway 34 is closed near Granby due to the fire. The closure is located from Granby (mile marker 0) and continues north to miler marker 27. There is no estimated time of reopening.

CDOT issued the following detour information:

Residents and travelers can detour around the closure from Granby by traveling west on US Highway 40 for 55 miles, then turning east onto Colorado Highway 14 towards Walden. Please note CO 14 continues to be closed east of Walden, but travelers can continue further north on CO 125 into Wyoming. A previous road closure in the area was lifted on Friday. Motorists coming from the north can use the same route in reverse.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The East Troublesome Fire in Grand County forced authorities to issue a new round of mandatory evacuation orders Friday evening.

According to the Grand County Office of Emergency Management, people in the Sheriff Creek and Kinney Creek areas must leave the area.

The Grand County Sheriff has issued a mandatory evacuation order for your area, Sheriff Creek / Kinney Creek, due the growth and close proximity of the #EastTroublesomeFire. Do not call 9-1-1 unless you have an emergency. Check https://t.co/a61gpiv0mo for updates. Evacuate now. — Grand County Office of Emergency Management (@GrandCountyOEM) October 17, 2020

The U.S. Forest Service said the fire is burning on federal land north of Parshall and Kremmling.

When the fire started on Wednesday, the Big Horn Park area was placed under a mandatory evacuation order.

Evacuees should go to the Kremmling Fairgrounds for accountability, GCOEM said.

As of Friday afternoon, the fire had burned 7,871 acres. There is no estimate on containment.