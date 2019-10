A firefighter sprays water in front of an advancing wildfire Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Porter Ranch, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The Los Angeles County Fire Department says the wildfire in the San Fernando Valley is now 33% contained. The wildfire covers 12 square miles (31 square kilometers.)

The department said Saturday night, winds and temperatures have fallen to normal levels after the Santa Ana winds passed through the region.

A man went into cardiac arrest and died at the scene of a wildfire that broke out late Thursday.