Last group of Afghan nationals leaves Fort Bliss

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The UNM women's basketball team is set to tip-off its first conference game at home on Monday night. Hosting UNLV, it will be a battle of two of the best offensive teams in the Mountain West. The Rebels are currently on a four-game win streak, while the Lobos lead the conference in field goal percentage, made three-pointers, blocked shots and assists.

Meanwhile, the men's team gets back to action on Saturday against Utah State, who has already had two games postponed due to COVID-19. The Mountain West has been hit hard by the virus, but the conference is not alone. So far, there have been over 115 programs impacted by COVID this season. "We are all trying to figure it out," said Lobo Head Coach Richard Pitino. "We are trying to play games, but we are trying to play games safely and trying to adjust and adapt on the fly."