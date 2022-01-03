Last group of Afghan nationals leaves Fort Bliss

TEXAS (KRQE) – Fort Bliss says it has completed its part of Operation Allies Welcome after the last group of Afghan nationals left last week. Roughly 1,100 refugees were housed at Dona Ana Village have now found permanent homes around the United States.

They started coming back in August after the Taliban took control of the country. Eight military bases provided temporary shelter for the evacuees including Fort Bliss in El Paso and Holloman Air Force Base near Alamogordo. Fort Bliss is the third installation so far to end its operation.

