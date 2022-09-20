DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – La Plata County will test its new emergency notification system. Registered Durango residents and the surrounding areas will receive a message from the CodeRED system with instructions.

This test will enable emergency management to see which numbers are still active in the county and which ones need to be removed from their list. It’s set for 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The La Plata County Office of Emergency Management updates the CodeRED database every year. Saturday’s test, “All Call” is intended to cull inactive numbers and improve the overall efficiency of the CodeRED system.

If you did not receive this call who lives in La Plata County, please visit the La Plata County website. Residents can also text DURANGOLAPLATACOUNTYCODERED to 99411 from a mobile phone and enter all contact information.