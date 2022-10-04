File- In this Aug. 16, 2012 file photo, mosquitoes are sorted at the Dallas County mosquito lab in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – A person in La Plata County in Colorado has died from the West Nile virus. The San Juan Basin Public Health reports its the tenth death among Colorado residents this year tied to the mosquito-born illness. According to officials, most deaths occur among people 50 years old.

Also, officials say most people infected with the mosquito-borne viruses do not get sick or have mild symptoms. However, 1-in-5 people who are infected can develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.

The San Juan Basin Public Health urge people to consult a health care provider if they think they might be infected with the West Nile virus.

To protect yourself the San Juan Basin Public Health suggests the following:

Use insect repellents when you go outdoors. Repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or para-menthane-diol products provide the best protection. For more information about insect repellents visit the EPA’s information webpage. Always follow label instructions.

Limit outdoor activities at dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, and socks in areas where mosquitoes are active. Spray clothes with insect repellent for extra protection.

To mosquito-proof your home: