La Plata Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding man who escaped from jail

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) –  People are asking for help finding a man who escaped from jail last month. They say Elias Buck escaped from the La Plata County Jail on December 27. He was facing charges of car theft.

They say Buck has a lengthy criminal history and is believed to still be in the four corners area. Anyone with information is asked to the La Plata County Sheriff’s Office at 970-382-7553 or Durango Crime Stoppers at 970-247-1112.

