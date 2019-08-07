Krispy Kreme releases Reese’s stuffed doughnuts

(KRQE)- Listen up dessert fans, Krispy Kreme is announcing a new partnership with a classic candy.

The company recently launched two new limited-edition Reese’s creations, both are chocolate glazed doughnuts. One is filled with peanut butter cream and is topped with chocolate fudge icing while the other is filled with chocolate peanut butter cream and features Reese’s peanut butter icing.

You can order the hot and ready doughnuts individually or get a special two-pack if you want to try them both.