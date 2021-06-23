Krispy Kreme offers 1-day treat to enjoy during ‘Strawberry’ supermoon

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – You can see the final supermoon of 2021 while indulging in a limited-time treat from Krispy Kreme.

The Strawberry Moon, which rises during the strawberry-picking season, will reach peak visibility on Thursday. That’s also the only day you can grab Krispy Kreme’s Strawberry Supermoon Doughnut.

“What better way to celebrate the Strawberry Supermoon than by enjoying it with a new Krispy Kreme doughnut that looks like, well, a Strawberry Supermoon?” Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a statement.

The doughnut is filled with strawberry cream, dipped in strawberry icing, and topped with graham cracker “moon dust,” Krispy Kreme said.

If you plan to go moon-gazing with some company, you can also pre-order a dozen, with six of the limited-edition Strawberry Moon doughnuts boxed with six original glazed doughnuts. (Or you can have it all to yourself, no judgment).

The supermoon peaks on Thursday, but it will be shining bright and round on Wednesday and Friday nights as well.