KKK recruitment flyers found in Arkansas county

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Flyers have been found around driveways and businesses that offer a chance to become part of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK), according to reports by residents of Mountain Home, Arkansas.

Police Chief Carry Manuel confirmed he has been contacted by about the flyer. “People have let us know this is occurring and it’s happening in Baxter County and other locations,” he said.

There is a phone number on the flyer, that is “not in service” from the Nashville, Tennessee area. Police have the reports and are waiting to see if it goes any further.

“Someone may come forward with more information about where the flyer came from,” said Manuel, “but we don’t have a community uproar over this.”

“If you find something, give us a friendly phone call. Just in case there is some added activity caused by this flyer,” said Manuel. “Residents can be proactive and not let extreme views get in the way.”

Phonenumbers24.com shows eight people have marked the phone number as “unsafe,” from Maine to California to Maryland.

Portion of the flyer. Provided by Mountain Home police.

Manuel said his agency is working through related issues. He mentions the recent protests in July and that it doesn’t matter what side you’re on. “Let’s be reasonable and understanding. Maybe one or two people are distributing information, but this is not the feeling of all people,” he said.

He said, as a group, people shouldn’t resort to hatred. “That could lead to protests, that may lead to looting, that may lead to criminal activity.”

The area has recently had protesters and anti-protesters demonstrating over inequality. People were shouting back-and-forth, and there was a heavy police presence, but no property damage, according to police.

“We have seen this on both sides of the issue. We’ve seen non-offensive flyer distribution from BLM supporters and now this seems to be a distribution by some who endorse KKK,” said Manuel.