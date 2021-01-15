Justice Department launches webpage tracking people charged in U.S. Capitol riot

NATIONAL (KRQE) – The Department of Justice has created a webpage that lists each defendant facing charges for their roles in last week’s violent pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol. The page lists the name of the defendant, case number, charges, a link to any DOJ press releases relating to the case, and the status of the case.

Even though individuals have been arrested in states across the county, the DOJ’s website states that each case associated with the Jan. 6 siege at the U.S. Capitol is being pro, every case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. It also states that each defendant, following arrest or surrender, must appear before the district court in the city where the arrest or surrender takes place.