Justice Department launches webpage tracking people charged in U.S. Capitol riot

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

NATIONAL (KRQE) – The Department of Justice has created a webpage that lists each defendant facing charges for their roles in last week’s violent pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol. The page lists the name of the defendant, case number, charges, a link to any DOJ press releases relating to the case, and the status of the case.

Even though individuals have been arrested in states across the county, the DOJ’s website states that each case associated with the Jan. 6 siege at the U.S. Capitol is being pro, every case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. It also states that each defendant, following arrest or surrender, must appear before the district court in the city where the arrest or surrender takes place.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES