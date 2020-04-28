JUST IN: Baton Rouge Police Dept. names officers shot on Sunday

National

by: Tyler Waggenspack

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (NBC Local 33)(Fox 44) – The Baton Rouge Police Department has released the names of two officers shot over the weekend.

  • Cpl. Derrick Maglone.
    Courtesy: BRPD
  • Lt. Glenn Hutto, Jr.
    Courtesy: BRPD

Lieutenant Glenn Hutto Junior died from gunshot injuries Sunday at a shooting on Conrad Ave. in North Baton Rouge. Hutto was a 21-year law enforcement veteran.

Corporal Derrick Maglone was also shot during the incident and is now recovering from injuries in a local hospital. Maglone is a 7-year police veteran.

Ronnie Kato is the accused shooter. Kato was arrested after a four-hour standoff with law enforcement at the same address where the shooting occurred. The suspect is currently in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss