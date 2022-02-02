MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A jury was set to resume deliberations Wednesday on competing defamation lawsuits filed by former U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore and a woman who accused him of molesting her decades ago when she was 14.

After meeting for about an hour Tuesday on the claims by Moore and Leigh Corfman, the jury asked to go home and view videos that were introduced as evidence when they returned. The judge agreed, but it wasn’t known what videos the panel wanted to see.

Corfman maintains Moore sexually touched her in 1979 when she was a teen and he was a 32-year-old assistant district attorney. Corfman filed suit alleging Moore defamed her by branding her a liar when he denied the accusations.

Moore countersued, claiming Corfman injured his reputation with false allegations meant to hurt him politically.

While Corfman is seeking only a declaration that she was defamed, Moore is asking for money.

Corfman’s allegations, first reported by The Washington Post, upended Moore’s Republican campaign in 2017 and he lost to Doug Jones, a former federal prosecutor who became the first Alabama Democrat elected to the Senate in 25 years. Jones lost the next election to Republican Tommy Tuberville, who now holds the Senate seat.

Moore, a conservative Christian known as the “Ten Commandment judge” for displaying the Old Testament laws in courthouses, was twice removed as chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court for violating judicial ethics rules.