Jury convicts Mark Redwine of murdering his son

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – A jury has found Mark Redwine guilty of murdering his son, Dylan. It comes almost nine years after the 13-year-old vanished during a court-ordered visit with his father. It took the jury less than eight hours to decide Mark Redwine is a killer.

Dylan disappeared the night of November 8, 2012 while on a court-ordered visit to his dad’s Vallecito home outside of Durango. Prosecutors say the two had a strained relationship and Mark killed Dylan in a fit of rage after the boy found photos of him engaged in sexual fetishes. The prosecution said Dylan’s phone usage proves he was with his dad when he stopped texting family and friends and as well as posting on social media.

Prosecutors believe Redwine murdered the boy that night. They also pointed to blood found under Redwine’s living room carpet and believe he tried to clean it up. The defense tried to argue that blood came from a simple cut and that Dylan was killed by a wild animal in the forest where his remains were later found.

The defense argued a lack of DNA evidence, lack of a weapon, uncertainty about Dylan’s cause of death and lack of motive should lead to an acquittal but in the end, the jury was swayed by the picture painted by the prosecution. “Dylan started to realize things about his father, the incredible hatred he had for his mother and brother at times. The way he acted, the things he liked and their relationship had deteriorated incredibly over the past couple of months before the murder took place,” said prosecutor Michael Dougherty.

Also not lost on the jury, were law enforcement portrayals of Redwine when Dylan first went missing. They said he seemed laid back, unbothered and only showed up to one search party. The prosecution also pointed out while Dylan was still missing, Redwine transferred money in Dylan’s bank account back into his personal account. Redwine’s sentencing is set for October 8. The 59-year-old faces up to 48 years in prison.