Jury has reached verdict in murder trial of Mark Redwine

Mark Redwine stands as the jury leaves the courtroom on Friday, July 09, 2021, during the Mark Redwine trial in Durango Co., at the La Plata County Courthouse. Mark Redwine is on trial for second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in the death of his son Dylan Redwine. Jerry McBride/Durango Herald 07-09-21

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of Mark Redwine according to a tweet from Colorado Courts. The verdict will be read at 2:30 p.m. KRQE News 13 will livestream on this page.

UPDATE -People v. Redwine: the jury verdict will be taken at 2:30 pm via Webex — CO Courts (@CoCourts) July 16, 2021

The prosecution and defense delivered their closing arguments to the jury Thursday in the murder trial of Mark Redwine. Redwine is accused of murdering his 13-year-old son Dylan in 2012 during a court-ordered visit.

The prosecution argues Redwine killed Dylan after he found compromising photos of him. They also argued the Redwine’s strained relationship with his son was the catalyst for the murder. “Dylan started to realize things about his father, the incredible hatred he had for his mother and brother at times. The way he acted, the things he liked and their relationship had deteriorated incredibly over the past couple of months before the murder took place,” said Fred Dougherty, prosecuting attorney.

The prosecution also said Dylan’s phone usage points the blame to Redwine because he was with Dylan when all the teen’s communication with family and friends stopped. They also pointed to blood found in the living room of Redwine’s home. They say the blood was found under the carpet and believe there was an effort to clean it up.

The defense claims that blood came from a simple cut and the so-called murder was the result of an attack by a wild animal. The defense argued a lack of DNA evidence, lack of a weapon, uncertainty about Dylan’s cause of death, and lack of motive should lead to an acquittal. “You may not like the pictures of Mr. Redwine and you may not approve of the way he handled himself during the search for his son. You may not approve of a lot of the things he’s done. But if they don’t know what happened you don’t know what happened,” said Justin Bogan, Defense attorney.

The defense also argued Redwine wouldn’t have had time to commit the crime and go to work the next day. Dylan’s remains were found north of Vallecito Reservoir in a rugged part of the mountain about 8 to 10 miles from Redwine’s home, months after his disappearance.

Mark Redwine is being charged with second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death. If convicted, he could face up to 48 years in prison.