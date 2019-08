(KRQE) – If you thought July’s heat was record-breaking, you were right. Last month was the hottest month on record for the planet.

Experts say this July was slightly hotter than July 2016 which held the previous record. The difference is the extreme July heat this year happened during a period od more neutral weather.

In July 2016 the world was in the middle of one of the strongest El Nino events on record.