Judge to allow key evidence at Mark Redwine trial

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Key evidence in the case of a Durango father accused of killing his son will be allowed in trial.

Mark Redwine is accused of killing 13-year-old Dylan in 2012 during a court-ordered visit. Dylan’s partial remains were found the following summer.

Redwine’s attorneys had asked a judge to exclude evidence from cadaver-sniffing dogs. They questioned the accuracy and consistency of the canines, which are trained to sniff for human remains.

A judge ruled the evidence will be allowed, in part, citing the training history and expertise of the canine handler.