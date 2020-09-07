Judge recommends dropping charges in duck boat case

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A judge is recommending federal criminal charges in a fatal duck boat accident be dropped. Seventeen people were killed when the boat capsized during a storm in Missouri two years ago.
Six New Mexicans were on board at the time but survived. Authorities indicted the general manager, manager on duty, and the captain for negligence but a document released Friday argues the case should be handled at the state level, not by the federal courts. A district judge will review the recommendation.
