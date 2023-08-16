NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The disbarment trial against Santa Fe lawyer John Eastman must proceed. That’s according to prosecutors in the California State Bar Court.

Eastman is facing 11 disciplinary charges in connection to his role in former President Trump’s effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, which could end with Eastman losing his license to practice law.

Eastman’s lawyers filed a motion to delay the completion of the trial, on the grounds that if Eastman loses his license, he could have to incriminate himself in his Georgia case.

The prosecutors said his case in Georgia for related charges shouldn’t impact the completion of his trial scheduled for August 22.

According to their opposition to the motion filing, Eastman had already testified in this case, making it public record, and he didn’t assert his Fifth Amendment rights in this trial, so that shouldn’t be an issue for this case.