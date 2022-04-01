NATIONAL (CBS NEWSPATH) – The job market continues to bring on workers at a rapid pace and businesses are still looking for more.

The Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa, California, is one place that needs workers. “We’re looking at housekeeping, front of the house, back of the house, we have hundreds of positions open right now,” says Fabiana Arellano, the Meritage’s director of human resources.

So, at a recent job fair, the hotel offered a unique incentive to attract applicants. In addition to a paycheck, new hires get three months of free gas. Some candidates were offered jobs right on the spot. “I actually got hired for the position in HR, picking up phones,” new employee Taegan Balentine says.

The Labor Department says the U.S. economy added 431,000 jobs in March and the unemployment rate fell from 3.8% to 3.6%, the lowest level since the pandemic started.

The job market added 400,000 jobs every month for almost a year.

“I don’t think it is reasonable to expect 400,000 for another year, I think what we will see is slowly over time job growth will taper off.” says CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger. She says inflation could impact the job market because the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates to slow the economy and ease high prices.

But that could also slow consumer spending and hurt the bottom line for many businesses. “It really could choke off some of their margins, meaning they could make less money and that might mean they slow down their hiring,” Schlesinger says.

For now, plenty of employers are looking for workers. The latest data from the Labor Department shows there are near record 11.3 million job openings.

The Labor Department says hourly earnings rose in March. Up 13 cents to an average of $31.73 an hour.