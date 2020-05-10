Jay-Z’s Team Roc calls for fast action in Ahmaud Arbery case

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this image from video posted on Twitter Tuesday, May 5, 2020, Ahmaud Arbery stumbles and falls to the ground after being shot as Travis McMichael stands by holding a shotgun in a neighborhood outside Brunswick, Ga., on Feb. 23, 2020. (Twitter via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) – The social justice arm of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation entertainment company is calling on Georgia officials to take quick action in the case of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who authorities said was killed by two white men as he ran through a Georgia neighborhood.

Musicians Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, Alicia Keys, Mario “Yo Gotti” Mims, and others signed an open letter published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sunday.

The letter said District Attorney Tom Durden should be recused from the case and state Attorney General Christopher Carr should elect a special prosecutor. Alicia Keys said Arbery’s death was “heartbreaking, unbelievably unacceptable and inhumane.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss