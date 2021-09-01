‘It hurts, it really hurts’: Hurricane Ida evacuees look to permanently relocate to Austin, but no means to do so

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Ysela Delaney, her partner and three young kids don’t know where they’ll go come Thursday.

“It’s just heartbreaking,” Delaney said.

They left Houma, Louisiana for Kyle, Texas, days before Hurricane Ida made landfall.

Delaney said a friend paid for their hotel room for two nights. Then they went to Salado, Texas, where Bunkhouse hotels offered free rooms for evacuees.

Bunkhouse said it would only be able to help evacuees with shelter until Wednesday.

On Monday, Delaney found out her home was destroyed. According to her, windows were smashed in and the roof collapsed.

Financially, Delaney said she and her family have lost everything. They can’t afford to go back to Louisiana or find a new home in the Austin area.

“My best friend’s child almost passed out, because it’s so hot over there,” Delaney said. “There’s no water, there’s no gas. We don’t want to go down there right now.”

Delaney and her family are among hundreds of other evacuees now desperately trying to figure out what to do next.

“We’re not used to asking for anything, we’re not used to that,” she said. “We try to tough it out. But as a mom, as a parent, it hurts.”

This isn’t the first time those who have fled to Texas have tried to resettle.

Bea Teague and her family relocated to Wimberley in 2020 after Hurricane Laura. In fact, her husband collected essential supplies from community members and loaded it up in his own truck to take down to southeast Louisiana for aid on Tuesday.

“You hear about the larger cities, but you don’t hear about the smaller communities that need that help,” Teague said. “The rebuilding process takes a very, very long time.”

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows Texas received the majority of Louisiana and Mississippi evacuees after Hurricane Katrina, one of the most damaging hurricanes to date.

According to federal data, 37% of Katrina evacuees from Louisiana stayed in Texas. Nine percent from Louisiana stayed.

