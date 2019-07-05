Island used in Fyre Festival promo video for sale

(KRQE)- Missed your chance to attend the infamous Fyre Festival? Well, now you can buy the island used to promote it.

If you’re still daydreaming about the paradise beaches shown in the failed Fyre Festival’s promotional video, for just a few million dollars it can be all yours. The beautiful 35-acre Saddleback Cay island in Exuma, Bahamas are on the market for just $11.8 million.

The private island is only accessible by boat and sits pretty with seven beaches, the main house, and several cottages and shacks. According to CBS, the island was previously listed for around $14 million and has been on and off the market for years.

The realtor says the failed festival only made the island more popular.

The Fyre Festival founders, William McFarland, and rapper JaRule filmed a promotional video at the island in 2017, featuring some of the most popular models and influencers including Bella Hadid, and Kendall Jenner to promote the event falsely claiming to be an exclusive getaway trip. The failed event actually took place 90 miles north of Saddleback Cay at Great Exuma where disappointed attendees experienced canceled music performances, cold cheese sandwiches, and no accommodations.