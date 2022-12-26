NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Internal Revenue Service is delaying a new rule on income made through third-party payment sources. The federal tax agency says it will hold off for a year on requiring people who made $600 or more over a year through the apps to fill out a 1099 Form.

That form previously was required on gross income of more than $20,000 a year, or 200 transactions in a year. The intent is to crack down on taxes being evaded, although Republican lawmakers and businesses objected to the rule, saying it would hurt small businesses.