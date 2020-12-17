Inside look at Meow Wolf Denver

DENVER, C.O. (KRQE) – We’re getting a look at one of Meow Wolf Denver’s new displays. Artists started building the cathedral in 2017 and it’s now fully installed. The 35 feet tall, 16 feet wide installation includes interactive instruments and a kaleidoscope theme. Meow Wolf Denver is on track to open early next year.

“Not only is the construction of the exhibit and all the elements within it on track, but it’s moving really quickly. Every day there’s new things up in there,” said Senior Creative Director Chadney Everett in a Meow Wolf news release.

According to the same Meow Wolf news release, Meow Wolf Denver will showcase interactive art from more than 110 local artists — not including Meow Wolf’s in-house artists — 51% of whom are women, 38% people of color, and 20% identifying as LGBTQ+. The building is just located outside of downtown Denver and the 90,000 square foot location will be the biggest Meow Wolf installation.

According to the Associated Press, in 2018, Meow Wolf announced the expansion plans for the interactive exhibit and music venue on a highway-side property, and CEO Vince Kadlubek described the Denver location as the “corporate version of an art collective.” In 2018, Kadlubek estimated the overall investment will reach $30 million or more and compared it to the budget of a major motion picture according to the Associated Press.

