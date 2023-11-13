ANDERSON, Ind. (WXIN) — Indiana State Police are investigating after an 18-year-old woman was found dead inside a jail over the weekend, two days after being arrested on drug charges.

Detectives launched a death investigation on Saturday after Shellby L. Hall, 18, was found dead inside the Madison County jail.

Hall was booked into the jail on Thursday after being arrested in Anderson for methamphetamine possession and driving under the influence, according to authorities.

Shellby Hall is pictured here. (Photo courtesy of Hall’s family)

She was found unresponsive on Saturday morning by jail staff, who ISP said immediately called medics and provided first aid. However, Hall was later pronounced deceased.

“Toxicology results and an autopsy are pending although no foul play is suspected at this time,” ISP said in a release on Saturday.

Nexstar’s WXIN has spoken with Hall’s family, who said the 18-year-old is shown on surveillance video eating breakfast inside the facility just two hours before her death.

Per normal protocol, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department asked ISP to investigate. State police are being assisted in the investigation by the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

Family and friends of Hall have since organized a protest and candlelight vigil in response to the 18-year-old’s death.