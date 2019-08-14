Shark appearances force Provincetown, MA charity swim to change course

CHATHAM, MA – AUGUST 12: Waves break on Lighthouse Beach on Cape Cod on August 12, 2012 in Chatham, Massachusetts. A man was confirmed to have been bitten by a great white shark less than two weeks ago in the ocean near the shoreline of Truro in Cape Cod. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

CAPE COD, MA (KRQE) Additional shark sightings are being reported in Cape Cod.

This time, two siblings and a cousin were boating off Provincetown, Massachusetts last Friday when they say a shark they believe to be a great white swam right underneath their boat. The family says the shark was huge, claiming it was nearly as big as their boat which is 20-feet long.

A popular charity event held in the area for the past 31 years, the Provincetown Swim for Life event has recently been forced to change its course due to reports of sharks. Concerned for swimmer safety, the event, usually held 1.4 miles from Long Point to the beach will now go along the town’s shoreline.